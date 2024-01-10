en English
Larsen & Toubro: A Comprehensive Analysis of Current Performance Metrics

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:51 pm EST
Shares of the Mumbai-based multinational, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), rose 2.25 per cent to hit a one-year high of Rs 3,579 after securing a significant order from HITES for the construction of a new AIIMS at Rewari, Haryana. The company’s stock technical setup and valuations reveal that the stock is trading higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150- and 200-day simple moving averages, along with a 14-day RSI of 67.97.

Performance Metrics and Valuations

The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of L&T is 39.88, offering a comparative measure of the company’s share price relative to its earnings per share (EPS), which is 89.17. This P/E ratio can be used to gauge if the stock is overvalued or undervalued compared to industry standards or historical performance. The EPS, a fundamental indicator of a company’s profitability, highlights the earnings generated per share of stock. The liveblog format of reporting on L&T’s stock performance delivers real-time updates and analysis, ensuring that stakeholders have access to the most current and relevant information to assist in making informed investment decisions.

Market Capitalization and Trading Volume

L&T’s market capitalization is a robust 488,729.31, reflecting its overall market value and size, and its economic impact. The volume of shares traded, standing at 9372, provides insights into the liquidity and investor interest in the stock. The company posted a net profit of 3,222.63 Crores in its last quarter, with the Mutual Fund holding in Larsen & Toubro at 17.79% as of 30 Sep 2023.

Accomplishments and Future Prospects

Larsen & Toubro Ltd, a company with diversified interests including construction, energy projects, defence engineering, and software services, has achieved a record high order book of over Rs 4 lakh crore, with new orders worth over Rs 2 lakh crore in the financial year ending March 2023. It has also ventured into green hydrogen manufacturing, showcasing its commitment to sustainable growth and innovation.

BNN Newsroom
