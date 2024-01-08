en English
BNN Newsroom

Larsa Pippen’s Miami Penthouse Up for Sale at $4.199 Million

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 8, 2024 at 4:50 pm EST
Larsa Pippen’s Miami Penthouse Up for Sale at $4.199 Million

Reality television star Larsa Pippen has put her opulent Miami penthouse on the market, pricing it at an ambitious $4.199 million. Originally acquired in 2022 for $3.375 million, the 3,312-square-foot property is poised to yield a substantial profit for the ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ star.

Property Highlights and Amenities

Offering more than just a prestigious address, the penthouse is a testament to the luxurious lifestyle that Larsa Pippen is well-known for. The property, available fully furnished, features an array of communal amenities that includes five swimming pools, a game room, a boxing studio, a fitness center, and a recording studio, giving a nod to the building’s reality TV show fame.

Larsa Pippen’s Personal Touches

Yet, the penthouse’s allure extends beyond the communal luxuries. Pippen has put her own upscale spin on the residence, infusing it with intricate wallpaper and premium window blackouts. These personalized renovations lend an air of exclusivity to the penthouse, setting it apart from other properties on the market.

Motivation Behind The Sale

The decision to sell stems from Pippen’s pursuit of a larger residence to share with her boyfriend, Marcus Jordan. While the couple has spent considerable time in Los Angeles, they are determined to find a new home in Miami. The hunt for the perfect location that satisfies their combined preferences is still in progress.

The responsibility of listing the penthouse falls on Seth Semilof of Haute Real Estate, Inc., who will no doubt use Pippen’s celebrity status and the property’s luxurious features to entice potential buyers.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

