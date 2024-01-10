en English
BNN Newsroom

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan: A Battle of Wits and Will on ‘The Traitors’ Season 2

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:35 pm EST
Reality television is set to witness an epic face-off as Larsa Pippen and her beau Marcus Jordan gear up to compete in the second season of Peacock’s reality show, ‘The Traitors.’ The stakes are high, with a grand prize of $250,000, and the very nature of the game is designed to test the resilience of the couple’s bond.

The Players

Pippen, a 49-year-old reality star known from ‘The Real Housewives of Miami,’ is embracing this challenge as a chance to push her boundaries. On the other side, 32-year-old Jordan, a former basketball player and son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, brings his love for murder mysteries to the playing field. As fitness enthusiasts, both Pippen and Jordan ramped up their cardio workouts to prepare for the physically demanding challenges of the show.

Rules of the Game

The game, filmed in the picturesque landscapes of Scotland, imposed a strict rule of no nighttime communication between the contestants. Pippen, however, found a clandestine way to send messages to Jordan using an unusual medium—a banana and a nail file. Despite the thrill and the underlying tension, both contestants expressed their conviction that the game would not affect their relationship adversely. In their words, there would be ‘no hard feelings’ if one turned out to be a ‘Traitor’ and the other a ‘Faithful’.

A Date with ‘The Traitors’

The new season of ‘The Traitors’ is all set for its premiere this Friday on the streaming service Peacock. Fans in the U.S. can stream the new episodes exclusively on Peacock, while viewers in the UK will have access to the show via the BBC iPlayer.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

