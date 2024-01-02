en English
BNN Newsroom

Landrum Poised for Transformation with First New Subdivision in 20 Years

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:10 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:21 am EST
Landrum, a city nestled in Spartanburg County’s northern reaches, is on the precipice of a significant transformation. With a population of around 2,500, this small city is poised for expansion as it welcomes the construction of new housing subdivisions. The pivotal Claiborne development, conveniently situated within walking distance of downtown Landrum, is the first subdivision to be introduced to the city in two decades, with its completion scheduled for 2026.

Addressing Housing Demand

The new developments, including Claiborne and an additional housing project on South Shamrock Avenue, are a response to the growing demand for affordable housing in the region. The latter project, positioned just outside the city limits, is set to introduce an additional 170 homes to the area. To accommodate these ventures, Landrum has implemented new criteria, reducing lot sizes to 10,000 square feet. This modification has already seen about 40 new homes built on smaller lots over the past year.

Guiding Constructive Change

Mayor Bob Briggs acknowledges that change is inevitable but is determined to guide it constructively. To this end, the city has initiated a Flexible Review District, a mechanism to negotiate with developers on factors such as lot density and green space management. An example of this approach is apparent in the Claiborne development agreement, with nearly a quarter of the 80-acre project dedicated to the city for green space.

Features of the Claiborne Development

Slated to commence construction in summer 2024, the Claiborne subdivision is set to feature 155 homes and a host of amenities including walking trails, pickleball courts, a pavilion, and a playground. South Tyger Properties, the developer behind the project, has an established history of local development and has worked closely with the city on the project’s design. This collaboration has ensured the preservation of trees and managed development density. The new homes, ranging from 1,800 to 3,010 square feet, will be sold at market rate.

In an effort to stimulate population growth and increase property tax revenues, the Landrum City Council has taken a proactive approach to address housing needs. This strategy aims to counteract the city’s population decline over the past 30 years, positioning Landrum for a promising future of growth and development.

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

