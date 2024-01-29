Lancaster Halts Commercial Residential Development for a Year to Focus on Infrastructure

The Town Board of Lancaster, in a significant move, has imposed a one-year moratorium on new commercial residential development projects. The legislation, sponsored by Supervisor Robert Leary, is a response to the town's rapid growth, which has outpaced the ability of its infrastructure to keep pace. The halt includes major residential subdivisions, apartment complexes, condominium buildings, and townhome communities, while individual homes outside large subdivisions remain unaffected.

Addressing Infrastructure and Green Spaces

According to Leary, the pause in development is crucial to address issues like water supply, sewer capacity, and road improvements. The fast-paced growth of Lancaster has led to problems such as low water pressure, impacting firefighting capabilities, traffic congestion, and manipulation of zoning codes by developers. The moratorium aims to halt this trend, providing the town time to revise its zoning code and comprehensive master plan, as well as maintaining the much-needed green spaces.

Growth and Its Challenges

The population of Lancaster has seen an increase of approximately 50% from 1980 to 2020. This rapid growth has not only burdened the town's infrastructure, but also led to increased traffic jams and manipulation of zoning codes by developers. The one-year pause is expected to give the town a chance to address these issues and prepare for future growth in a more sustainable way.

Planning for the Future

As part of the measures to address the issues brought about by rapid growth, a new planning department has been established. Traffic studies are also planned to better understand and address the challenges brought about by the town's population increase. Residential development projects already approved will not be affected by the halt and will continue as planned. Commercial development, on the other hand, is not included in the moratorium.

Despite opposition from former Supervisor Ronald Ruffino Sr., who warned of potential lawsuits and lost opportunities, Leary stands firm. He believes that the decision is in the best interest of the residents of Lancaster, prioritizing their needs and the town's sustainable growth over rapid commercial residential development.