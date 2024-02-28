Lakshmipura Boy Found After 21-Hour Search; Over 130 Police Personnel Involved

Following a tense 21-hour search operation, a minor boy from Lakshmipura, who had left home after his mother's admonishment over academic performance, was found outside a popular mall in Gorwa. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Julie Kothiya, led the operation that saw over 130 police personnel from multiple teams, including the Local Crime Branch and Special Operations Group, mobilizing to locate the young boy.

Extensive Search Operation

The search for the minor, who had ventured out without his phone, involved a significant deployment of resources. Teams from eight police stations, the Local Crime Branch, and the Special Operations Group, alongside local autorickshaw associations and food delivery platforms, scanned the city. The boy was eventually found after being captured on CCTV at the Gorwa mall, where he had stopped to drink water.

Community Effort in Locating the Minor

The community played a crucial role in the search operation. Information from local autorickshaw drivers and food delivery personnel proved invaluable in covering the city's vast expanse. This collaborative effort underscores the importance of community involvement in emergency situations, demonstrating how local knowledge and resources can aid in resolving critical incidents.

Reunion and Counseling

Upon finding the boy, authorities discovered he had been wandering the streets at night, unfamiliar with the area. Following his discovery, he was referred to a counsellor to address the emotional distress stemming from the incident. The boy has since been reunited with his parents, bringing an end to a harrowing experience for the family. Deputy Commissioner Kothiya's leadership and the coordinated efforts of multiple police teams exemplify the commitment to child safety and family reunification.

This incident not only highlights the challenges faced by families and authorities in urban environments but also the resilience and resourcefulness of communities in times of crisis. The successful resolution of the case serves as a reminder of the importance of vigilance, communication, and cooperation in ensuring the safety and well-being of minors.