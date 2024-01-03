Lake County, California: A Hub of Community Engagement and Growth

As the calendar flips to a fresh new year, Lake County, California, emerges as a bustling hub of community-focused events and studies, all aimed at fostering civic engagement, enriching healthcare, promoting community development, and emphasizing environmental conservation and cultural enrichment.

Candidate Forum in Middletown: A Step Towards Civic Engagement

On January 11, Middletown is playing host to a significant political event – the Candidate Forum for District 1 Supervisor. This event presents an opportunity for community members to submit their queries in advance to candidates including Brian Pritchard, Bren Boyd, John Hess, Sean Millerick, and Helen Owen. The forum will be moderated by Elizabeth Larson of LakeCoNews, and can be accessed through Zoom and YouTube, allowing for live questions from attendees.

Public Hearing by Lakeport Fire Protection District: A Call for Transparency

On January 9, the Lakeport Fire Protection District is conducting a public hearing to discuss a mitigation fee study. The meeting invites public input at 445 N. Main Street, Lakeport, thus promoting transparency and encouraging community participation.

Rotary Club of Lakeport’s Luncheons: Conversations that Matter

The Rotary Club of Lakeport has unveiled a robust lineup of speakers for its January luncheons at O’Meara Brothers Brewing Company. The roster includes Tim Stephens of Sutter Lakeside Hospital, Mireya Turner of Lake County Community Development, and Carolyn Ruttan of the Clear Lake Environmental Research Center. These luncheons serve as platforms for meaningful discussions that drive community development and growth.

31st Annual Professional Pianist Concert: A Symphony for the Community

Finally, the 31st annual Professional Pianist Concert is set for January 27 and 28 at the Mendocino College Center Theatre. The concert will feature a variety of musical styles and pianists, including Spencer Brewer and Elena Casanova. Proceeds from the ticket sales will support the arts in the community, proving that the Lake County community is not only about civic duty and healthcare but also about nurturing local talent and cultural enrichment.