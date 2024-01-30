Lahore's Political Fervor Reflected in Surge for Election Symbol Toys

As Lahore gears up for the forthcoming elections, the city's markets are witnessing a significant rise in the demand for toys and accessories bearing political party symbols. This surge in interest is not just indicative of the city's political fervor, but also highlights the crucial role these symbols play in the impending electoral battleground.

Homegrown Symbols

Local traders report that the majority of these election-related symbols are produced domestically. The symbols, which range from bats associated with Tehreek-e-Insaf to lions representing the PML-N, are fashioned from a variety of materials, including wool and plastic. Rana Asghar, a PML-N worker from Constituency NA 120, has already churned out over 10,000 toys featuring the PML-N symbol.

A Pricey Affair

With the growing demand, the prices of toys bearing these election symbols have surged by a whopping 200% compared to the 2018 elections. Woolen lions have seen their prices rise from Rs 300-500 to Rs 500-800, while plastic toys are now selling for Rs 100-300. The cost of these items underlines their significance in the electoral landscape.

Symbolism as a Campaign Tool

In the bustling political scene of Lahore, the election symbol has emerged as a key public relations tool for parties and candidates. These symbols are prominently displayed on vehicle dashboards, rooftops, and outside election offices. Independent candidates, too, are keen on capitalizing on this trend. For instance, Muhammad Younis, a model-maker, shares that parties and candidates often commission models of their election symbols, with prices ranging from Rs 125,000 to Rs 500,000.

PPP's Kashif Nawab from Constituency NA 127 has produced 5,000 large arrows in party colors, while Rana Tariq from PML-N has invested in crafting large fiber lions. These grand gestures highlight the significance of these symbols in non-verbal communication of party allegiance.

As the battle lines are drawn for the upcoming elections, the importance of symbolic representation in Lahore's political scene is unarguably prominent. The surge in demand for these symbols is a testament to the heightened political awareness and readiness among the city's residents, making Lahore a dynamic hub of election enthusiasm.