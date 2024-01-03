LaCie Rugged Mini SSD: Compact, Durable, and High Performance

The LaCie Rugged Mini SSD, a compact, high-performance external solid-state drive, is making waves in the tech industry. Designed with a USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 interface, it offers high-speed data transfer capabilities. It’s available in capacities of 500GB and 2TB, catering to a range of storage needs.

Compact and Durable Design

This drive is encased in a bright orange, rubberized skin, providing protection from drops up to 3 meters and the ability to withstand being run over by a 1-ton vehicle. Despite its rugged exterior, it provides limited protection against dust and water, with an IP54 rating. This is compared to the more robust LaCie Rugged SSD Pro, which features a superior IP67 rating.

Performance and Compatibility

To fully utilize the Rugged Mini’s high-speed data transfer potential, users will require a computer equipped with a compatible USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 port or an expansion card. Performance testing has revealed the Rugged Mini to be particularly speedy, especially in the PCMark 10 Overall test. However, its write speeds lag behind other Gen 2×2 SSDs.

Affordable and Portable

The Rugged Mini’s compact size renders it highly portable, capable of fitting comfortably into a pocket. Despite minor speed discrepancies, it is competitively priced, making it a feasible choice for those with compatible hardware who don’t require the highest level of environmental protection.