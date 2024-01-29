Labour MP Kate Osamor Sparks Controversy with Holocaust Memorial Day Remarks

Labour MP Kate Osamor has stoked the flames of controversy with her recent remarks suggesting that Israeli military actions in Gaza should be remembered as 'genocide' during Holocaust Memorial Day. This controversial statement has ignited a wave of fury and calls for disciplinary action against her within her party.

Osamor's Controversial Remarks

Osamor, a former member of Jeremy Corbyn's shadow cabinet, made these comments in a message to local Labour members and on various social media platforms. Her remarks included a list of recent genocides that she believes should be commemorated alongside the Holocaust. The comments have sparked outrage among Jewish groups and criticism from her fellow Labour members, with many declaring them offensive and inappropriate.

Reactions and Repercussions

Shadow Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds was among those who condemned Osamor's remarks. He highlighted the unique recognition of the Holocaust and disclosed that discussions with the Chief Whip about Osamor's comments were underway. Karen Pollock, Chief Executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust, and a spokesperson for the Jewish Labour Movement also denounced Osamor's comparison as offensive and inappropriate.

Osamor's Apology and Past Controversies

In the face of the backlash, Osamor took to social media to apologize. She acknowledged the significance of Holocaust Memorial Day in commemorating the six million Jews killed and the genocides that have occurred since. She expressed remorse for any offense her reference to Gaza may have caused. This isn't the first time Osamor has been embroiled in controversy. In 2019, she faced criticism over an incident involving her son and the misuse of House of Commons notepaper, resulting in her being found guilty of two breaches of parliamentary rules.