BNN Newsroom

LA County Assessor’s Office Highlights Homeowners’ Exemption Amid Rising Home Prices

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:17 am EST
LA County Assessor’s Office Highlights Homeowners’ Exemption Amid Rising Home Prices

Amid the soaring real estate prices in Los Angeles, the County Assessor’s office is raising awareness about a property tax savings program known as the Homeowners’ Exemption (HOX). This program, entrenched in the state Constitution since 1974, offers a modest reduction of $7,000 in the assessed value of a primary residence, which translates into a $70 reduction in the annual property tax bill. The application process is simple, requiring homeowners to apply just once. The savings continue unless there is a change in the home’s status, like a sale.

Increasing Home Prices and Inadequate Exemption Amount

The current exemption amount, however, is considered insufficient, given the dramatic surge in home prices over the decades. The median home price in the 1970s was a mere $34,000, compared to the staggering $800,000 today. This discrepancy has led to calls for the state Legislature to revise the exemption amount, with suggestions to include an escalator clause that would align the exemption with inflation.

Proposed Increase in Exemption

Should the exemption be increased to $25,000, homeowners could potentially save $250 annually. For low-income homeowners, a proposed exemption of up to $500,000 could translate into a significant $5,000 saving. Unfortunately, nearly one-third of Los Angeles County homeowners currently overlook this program, leaving a substantial $30 million unclaimed each year.

Proposition 19 and its Implications

In the light of Proposition 19, the importance of the Homeowners’ Exemption is further underscored. The proposition changes the rules for property transfers between parents, children, and even grandchildren, potentially resulting in a loss of the tax benefit under certain circumstances. The County Assessor’s office consistently provides updates on Proposition 19 and other tax savings programs on their website, urging homeowners to apply for the HOX or reach out to their office for guidance.

BNN Correspondents
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

