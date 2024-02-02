L1ga Team Shakes eSports World with Dota 2 Roster Disbandment

The professional eSports organization, L1ga Team, recently shook the eSports world by disbanding its entire Dota 2 roster. The surprising move comes in the wake of a disappointing performance in the DreamLeague Season 22 closed qualifier. The team, comprised of key players from the CIS region only a month prior, has decided to rebuild its roster from scratch.

A Promising Start That Failed to Deliver

Brimming with notable players such as Roman "RAMZES666" Kushnarev and Gleb "kiyotaka" Zyryanov, the L1ga Team was initially perceived as a potent force within the Dota 2 community. However, despite the formidable lineup, the team struggled to achieve success in various qualifiers. The lack of synergy within the squad, as revealed by former support player Vladimir "RodjER" Nikogosian during a Twitch stream, proved to be a significant hurdle.

The Aftermath of Disbandment

Following the dissolution of the roster, the players are now free agents, with their contracts terminated. The future of these eSports athletes, including the direction they will take and the teams they may join, remains uncertain. Simultaneously, the L1ga Team's plans for assembling a new roster are under wraps, adding another layer of intrigue to the unfolding scenario.

A Fresh Start on the Horizon

Despite the disbandment, the L1ga Team is not ready to bow out of the eSports arena. The organization has enlisted the expertise of Aleksandr 'Nofear' Churochkin, the former coach of 9Panda, to spearhead the rebuilding process. With a clean slate and new leadership, the L1ga Team is set to write a new chapter in the world of professional Dota 2 eSports.