Kwara State Police Nab Three Kidnappers with Ransom Loot on Bode Saadu Road

The recent crack down along Bode Saadu Road, Malete, in Moro Local Government Area by Kwara State Police Command led to the arrest of three suspected kidnappers caught with their share of a ransom. The operation, which occurred around 11:50 hours on February 20, 2024, unveiled not only cash but also 7 mobile phones and 2 wristwatches linked to their criminal activities.

Swift Police Action Unravels Kidnapper's Web

During a routine stop and search operation, officers intercepted a commercial vehicle carrying Umar Usman, Mustapha Mohammed, and Abubakar Kugu. Initial interrogation by the police raised suspicions as the suspects failed to provide credible explanations for the items in their possession. Further investigation led to confessions from the suspects, revealing their involvement in recent kidnapping operations across Yauri, Kebbi State, and Bida, Niger State. The state Commissioner of Police, Victor Olaiya, highlighted the significance of the arrests in shedding light on the gang's operations and their methods of concealing criminal proceeds.

Confessions and Investigations

Usman's admission to being part of a gang that received a N10 million ransom from the kidnapping of Alhaji Abdullahi Mohammed marked a breakthrough in the case. Mohammed's confession regarding his share from a separate kidnapping incident in Niger State further confirmed the gang's widespread criminal activities. Commissioner Olaiya emphasized the ongoing efforts to uncover more about the gang's operations, including the recovery of firearms and the apprehension of additional gang members.

Community Impact and Future Actions

The arrest of these suspects not only disrupts a significant criminal network but also signals to other potential criminals the heightened risks of capture. The Kwara State Police's proactive measures and the community's cooperation are essential in sustaining the momentum against kidnapping and other forms of crime. As investigations continue, the focus remains on bringing all involved to justice, thereby restoring a sense of security among the residents of Kwara State and its environs.