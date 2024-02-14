Kristen Stewart Speaks Out on a Decade of Redundant Questions About Her Past Relationship with Robert Pattinson

Valentine's Day, 2024: Kristen Stewart, in a candid interview with Rolling Stone, voiced her exasperation over the persistent questioning about her past relationship with Robert Pattinson.

A Decade of Redundant Questions

Stewart, now 33, expressed her frustration about constantly being asked about her relationship with Pattinson, which ended a decade ago. "It's weird," she admitted, "I don't know what to say anymore." The actress, who has lived a "thousand years" since her 2013 breakup, finds it baffling that people are still interested in her past romance.

Moving On and Looking Forward

The breakup, which was the result of a cheating scandal between Stewart and her "Snow White and the Huntsman" director Rupert Sanders, is now a distant memory for the actress. She has since moved on and is currently engaged to screenwriter Dylan Meyer.

Reflecting on her current relationship, Stewart shared her thoughts on starting a family with Meyer. "I want to be a mom so bad," she revealed, expressing her desire to have children in the near future.

Breaking Free from the Past

Despite the constant reminders of her past relationship, Stewart is focused on the present and looking forward to the future. "I'm really happy right now," she said, adding that she and Meyer are excited about starting a family together.

When asked about her thoughts on the continuous questioning about her ex-boyfriend, Stewart remained diplomatic. "I understand why people are interested," she said, "but it's time to move on."

Stewart's words serve as a reminder that while the past may shape us, it does not define us. As she looks towards the future with hope and excitement, it's clear that she is ready to leave the ghosts of her past behind.

In a world where celebrity relationships are often put under a microscope, Stewart's message is a powerful one: it's time to focus on what truly matters, and for her, that's her current relationship and the future she's building with her fiancé.