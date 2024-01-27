Kris Aquino's Ongoing Battle with Autoimmune Diseases: An Update

Renowned Filipino celebrity Kris Aquino, fondly known as the Queen of All Media, is contending with several autoimmune diseases, including symptoms of lupus. In a recent social media update, Aquino detailed her ongoing struggle with a severe flare-up and blocked sinuses, a consequence of her autoimmune condition. The star has been battling autoimmune diseases since 2018, including Churg Strauss/EGPA, Crest Syndrome, and potentially lupus.
Relocating for Treatment
Aquino relocated to the United States in 2022 to receive advanced medical treatment. Currently residing in Orange County, California, she has been consistently sharing her health journey on social media platforms. Despite the physical and emotional toll, Aquino remains resolute in her fight against the diseases, demonstrating a spirit of determination and resilience.
Rising Medical Costs
Aquino disclosed the prospect of her son, Bimby, returning to the Philippines to assist with the escalating medical bills. The mounting costs are an inevitable result of her complex treatment plan and the high price of healthcare in the United States.
Support and Gratitude
Throughout her ordeal, Aquino has expressed gratitude for the outpouring of prayers and well-wishes from supporters. She also reflected on her late mother's courage while battling cancer, drawing strength from her memory. Despite the challenging circumstances, Aquino continues to focus on her loved ones, drawing motivation from their support.