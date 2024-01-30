Kraenzels Honored with Stark County Spirit of Excellence Award in Leadership

On January 22, the Henry Biesiot Activities Center was abuzz with anticipation and appreciation as Chad and Rhonda Kraenzel received the Stark County Spirit of Excellence Award in Leadership. This recognition marks the Kraenzels as the 14th recipients of this prestigious award, acknowledging their relentless dedication and leadership in fostering growth and positivity within Stark County community.

Saluting Leadership and Dedication

During the ceremony, the couple was lauded for their significant contributions to the community, which have proved instrumental in its positive growth. The event was an amalgamation of speeches, personal reflections, and letters of commendation, each echoing the high regard in which the Kraenzels are held. The letters were penned by a diverse range of individuals, including community members, educational leaders, family friends, and political figures. Among them were North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum and U.S. Senators Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven.

The Mayor Honors the Kraenzels

Mayor Scott Decker took the honor of presenting the award to the couple. The ceremony was further enriched by a video tribute that spotlighted the Kraenzels' quiet leadership and unwavering dedication to the youth of Dickinson. The event concluded with an official recognition of their outstanding leadership and contributions to the community. This not only showcased the deep respect and support the Kraenzels command but also highlighted the profound impact of their work.

Spirit of Excellence Award: Recognizing Impactful Contributions

The Spirit of Excellence Award is a beacon of recognition for individuals in the community who exemplify outstanding achievements and impact. The award celebrates those who have made remarkable strides in their arenas, enhancing the lives of the people around them. Notably, nominations for this award can be submitted by anyone wishing to acknowledge such contributions, further emphasizing its democratic spirit and the community's ownership of this accolade.