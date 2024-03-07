KPOV 88.9 FM Launches Spring FUNd Drive with Exclusive Gifts, Aims to Double Donations

KPOV 88.9 FM, High Desert Community Radio, is setting the stage for its annual Spring FUNd Drive, starting March 8 and concluding on March 16, 2024. Chris Gossard, the executive director, announces exciting matching opportunities to amplify contributions, alongside offering limited edition Thank-you Gifts to bolster community engagement and support. This initiative is not just about raising funds; it's about celebrating the station's unique position as a central Oregon community voice, featuring a diverse range of music and independent news.

Engaging the Community

The Spring FUNd Drive is more than a fundraising event; it's a testament to KPOV's commitment to being a vital community resource. With genres spanning from classical to rap and rock to reggae, the station prides itself on delivering content that resonates with a wide audience. The drive, supported by sponsors like Worthy Brewing and First Interstate Bank, offers a unique opportunity for listeners to double their impact through matching donations. This year, the station also introduces limited edition Thank-you Gifts, further incentivizing community participation and support.

Supporting Independent Voices

KPOV's role extends beyond entertainment, serving as an indispensable platform for independent news and talk shows. The Spring FUNd Drive emphasizes the station's dedication to providing a voice for diverse perspectives throughout Central Oregon. Every donation, no matter the size, plays a crucial role in maintaining the station's operations and ensuring it remains on-air. The drive's success is pivotal in continuing to offer a space for new music discoveries, artist exposure, and innovative thinking.

How to Contribute

Contributing to the Spring FUNd Drive is made accessible through multiple channels. Supporters can donate by visiting KPOV.org, calling 541-322-0833, or utilizing the newly launched KPOV App. Kate Tiernan, the development director, encourages community members to seize this opportunity to double their donations' impact, thanks to the matching offers. Every contribution, regardless of size, is invaluable in keeping Central Oregon's community station thriving.

As the Spring FUNd Drive approaches its climax, the anticipation within the community and amongst the station's supporters is palpable. This event not only underscores KPOV 88.9 FM's role as a cornerstone of community engagement and independent broadcasting but also highlights the collective power of small donations in achieving significant impacts. The drive's success will ensure that KPOV continues to be a beacon of diverse musical genres and a platform for independent voices, enriching Central Oregon's cultural landscape for years to come.