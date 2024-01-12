en English
BNN Newsroom

Koushik Vasuki: The Engineer Turned Cricketer Defying the Odds

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:21 pm EST
Koushik Vasuki: The Engineer Turned Cricketer Defying the Odds

In the world where sporting dreams often clash with the harsh realities of life, the journey of Koushik Vasuki stands out. This 31-year-old cricketer from Karnataka uniquely juggles his passion for cricket with a profession in engineering and government service.

Hurdles on the Road to Cricket

Vasuki’s path to cricket was far from straightforward. He pursued a degree in mechanical engineering from Sri Venkateswara College of Engineering and worked night shifts at Amazon to fund his cricketing aspirations. This scenario mirrors the struggle many middle-class individuals in India face when chasing a career in sports. His academic commitments denied him the chance to play many club matches, which negatively impacted his selection for zonal cricket.

After college, he spent a year in the corporate world before he found his way to the Central Tax and Customs, where he has now been serving for over eight years.

Emerging Against All Odds

Despite these obstacles and starting his first-class cricket career later than most, Vasuki has showcased his talent in the early stages of the Ranji Trophy season and the Duleep Trophy final. He has taken 49 wickets in just 10 first-class games, a testament to his skills and determination. This feat includes a memorable seven-wicket haul in a match against Punjab.

At the age of 17, a lower back issue forced Vasuki to change his cricketing strategy. He decided to reduce his pace and concentrate more on accuracy and swing, drawing inspiration from his idol, Glenn McGrath.

The Karnataka Premier League: A Turning Point

The Karnataka Premier League (KPL) played a pivotal role in Vasuki’s cricketing journey. Missing out on zonal and junior age group state cricket, his performance in the KPL, where he was hailed as the most economical seamer, led to his selection for the state team.

With the current Ranji Trophy season in sight, Vasuki holds high hopes for Karnataka. He aims to steer his young and talented team towards winning the title. The return of Prasidh Krishna from the Indian team is anticipated to boost their chances further.

BNN Newsroom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

BNN Newsroom

