Kornkit Jianpinidnan Explores the Essence of Photography in Solo Exhibition

Currently gracing the exhibition space at HOP Photo Gallery is a solo show, 'In Front Of The Camera - In The Process Of Looking', by the acclaimed photographer Kornkit Jianpinidnan. The exhibition, which will run until April 21, delves deep into the essence of photography, scrutinizing image nature and the artistic process behind it.

Photography: A Medium of Altering Reality

Kornkit Jianpinidnan's work explores photography as a powerful medium that can modify reality, impart knowledge, and mirror the interplay of diverse experiences and perspectives. His photography focuses on the transformative power of images, creating a trance-like engagement with objects. This direct connection between the subject matter and the viewer is a fundamental aspect of his work.

A Diverse Collection: Documentary, Commercial, and Experimental

The exhibition boasts a diverse collection of Kornkit's photographs, an eclectic mix of documentary, commercial, and experimental works. These images are recontextualized within the gallery space, offering a fresh narrative that bridges different times, angles, and perspectives. The gallery, located at Seacon Square, Srinakarin, welcomes visitors daily from 11am to 8pm.

Invitation to a Meditative Journey

Kornkit’s photography invites visitors into a meditative journey through time, establishing a dialogue that flows continuously like a stream. The exhibition aims to shed light on the temporal evolution of images and the technical methods that shape our perceptions and thought processes. Visitors are encouraged to uncover the intrinsic meanings of the photographs and the various techniques that influence our comprehension of the world.