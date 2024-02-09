Kondaveedu Fort Fest-2024: Timeless Tales and Thrilling Adventures

On February 10th and 11th, 2024, the historic Kondaveedu Fort in Palnadu District will come alive with the vibrant energy of the Kondaveedu Fort Fest-2024. Organized by the Palnadu district administration, this two-day event promises an enchanting blend of cultural programs and exhilarating adventure activities for attendees of all ages.

The festival will commence each day at 10 a.m. and conclude at 7 p.m., offering ample opportunity for visitors to immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of Andhra Pradesh's cultural heritage while indulging in a host of adrenaline-pumping activities.

Spearheading the event is Palnadu Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti, who has meticulously curated an exhilarating lineup of adventures specifically tailored for the youth demographic. These include helicopter rides, paramotoring, hot air balloon rides, horse riding, kayaking, boating, and rock climbing.

A Symphony of Culture

As the sun sets over the majestic fort, the stage will be set for an enchanting array of cultural performances. Folk songs, comedy skits, and both classical and western dance competitions will pay homage to the region's storied past and its vibrant present.

The youngest attendees will be captivated by a mesmerizing cracker show and a play exhibition, ensuring the Kondaveedu Fort Fest-2024 is truly a celebration for all generations.

A Feast for the Senses

Beyond the thrilling adventures and captivating cultural programs, the festival will also showcase a stunning array of visual delights. A flower show, a photo exhibition, and a food fest will treat visitors to a vibrant tapestry of colors, textures, and flavors.

For those seeking a moment of quiet contemplation, a sand art exhibition will offer a chance to appreciate the artistry of the region's most talented creators.

An Investment in Memories

The Kondaveedu Fort Fest-2024 offers an affordable and accessible opportunity for all to experience the magic of this historic site. Adventure activities have been priced to cater to a range of budgets, with helicopter rides costing 4,500 rupees for adults and 4,000 rupees for students under 12, paramotoring at 2,000 rupees, and hot air balloon rides at 500 rupees.

In a gesture of support for the region's educational community, students from various districts will be granted free entry to the fort during the festival.

As the final hours of the Kondaveedu Fort Fest-2024 draw to a close, visitors will be left with a treasure trove of memories, a newfound appreciation for the region's cultural heritage, and a sense of awe at the boundless potential for adventure that awaits them in the heart of Palnadu District.

The Kondaveedu Fort Fest-2024 is not just an event; it is a journey through time, a celebration of the human spirit, and an invitation to explore the breathtaking beauty of Andhra Pradesh.