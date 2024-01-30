Kogi State's New University: A Beacon of Hope Amidst Controversy

In the heart of Kogi State's West Senatorial district, Kabba, a new chapter in the annals of education is being written. The establishment of a fresh academic institution, announced amid the gubernatorial election campaign by Governor Yahaya Bello, was initially met with skepticism by locals whose loyalty lay with the All Progressives Congress (APC). Governor Bello's eight-year rule, marked by divisive politics, had left many feeling estranged, and his choice of close associate Usman Ododo as the APC's gubernatorial candidate further deepened this sense of alienation.

Controversy and Skepticism

The air was thick with suspicion regarding the authenticity of the university project. The past was riddled with allegations of deceit against Bello's administration, such as declaring Kogi Covid-free and making grandiose claims about the establishment of health and investment facilities that fell far short of the ground reality. Moreover, the state's existing universities were in a state of struggle, leading to questions about the necessity of a third academic institution.

Defying Odds, Moving Forward

Despite the mounting concerns, the project forged ahead, driven by a committee led by the eminent Professor Emeritus Olu Obafemi. The team navigated bureaucratic challenges to establish the university on schedule. The institution's first matriculation ceremony, which recently took place, marked the dawn of a new era for education in Kabba, hinting at a potential transformation in the fortunes of the town and its residents.

Continued Commitment to Education

In line with Governor Bello's commitment to a free education policy, the Kogi State Government allocated N115 million to cover the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) fees for 15,033 public school students. The initiative was designed to ensure that no Kogi student was denied education due to financial constraints, reflecting the government's dedication to meeting UNESCO's benchmark on education budgetary allocation. The broader scope of the policy includes plans to extend coverage to all students in public secondary schools across the state, with an emphasis on infrastructure development, employment of qualified teachers, and making education free for all.