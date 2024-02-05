Kodak's Hybrid Super 8 Camera: A New Era of Filmmaking

Kodak, an iconic name in the world of photography, has unmasked its latest innovation, a hybrid Super 8 camera. This new device harmoniously marries digital and analog technology, offering filmmakers a unique blend of old and new. The first footage from this much-anticipated camera, initially teased in 2016, has finally been unveiled, impressing critics and enthusiasts alike.

A Nostalgic Return with a Modern Twist

At the heart of Kodak's new Super 8 camera is a fusion of tradition and modernity. It retains the classic Super 8 film format, which has captivated filmmakers for decades, while introducing contemporary features. These include an LCD screen, a digital viewfinder, and a menu system, which enhance the user experience without compromising the camera's retro charm.

Revolutionizing the Super 8 Format

The first review of this camera, conducted by the team at B&H in New York City, lauds the Extended Gate Super 8 format. This feature captures a larger area than traditional Super 8 film, offering a fresh 1:1.5 aspect ratio. The review also highlighted the camera's compatibility with C-mount lenses and its 6mm f/1.2 lens, which takes advantage of a 5.7x crop factor.

Digital Viewfinder: The Best of Both Worlds

One of the camera's standout features is its 4-inch articulating LCD, which acts as a digital viewfinder. This component offers a through-the-lens preview, along with a host of settings information. It also incorporates a micro-HDMI port, allowing users to connect to external displays.

The Charm of Super 8 Cartridges

True to its roots, the new Kodak Super 8 camera uses standard Super 8 film cartridges, including VISION 3, EKTACHROME, and TRI-X. Each 50-foot cartridge allows for approximately three minutes of footage, infusing each shot with the timeless allure of Super 8.

While the camera is not yet available for immediate purchase, a waitlist has been established, allowing potential buyers to sign up and be notified when the camera becomes available for order or pre-order. This move by Kodak not only revitalizes the Super 8 format but also underscores the enduring appeal of analog in a digital world.