Knox Council Calls for Community Award Nominations to Honor Volunteer Service

Marking a celebration of selfless service, the Knox Council in Australia has opened its doors for nominations for its prestigious Knox Community Awards. The awards will shine a spotlight on the tireless contributions of volunteers who have been the backbone of the Knox community. The awards, with several categories for nominations, will culminate during Australia's National Volunteer Week, scheduled from May 20-26.

Recognizing the Unseen Heroes

The categories for nominations encompass the Knox Volunteer of the Year, Knox Community Organisation of the Year, Outstanding Volunteer Service, and Recognition of Years of Service. These categories aim to encapsulate the diverse forms of support and assistance that volunteers and organizations extend to the community. Knox Mayor Jude Dwight has underscored the importance of these awards in acknowledging the altruistic spirit of the volunteers, their dedicated service, and unflinching commitment.

The Volunteer Spirit Runs High in Knox

The 2021 Census data reveals an interesting facet of the Knox community. With a volunteering rate of 13.1% among its population over the age of 15, Knox boasts a higher-than-average rate of volunteering compared to Greater Melbourne. The demographic analysis of volunteers shows the 40-49 years age bracket as the most active in volunteering. Furthermore, the community has a significant mix of volunteers comprising both native Australians and those born overseas, reflecting the multicultural essence of the region.

Nomination Process and Timeline

The nomination period for the awards will commence on February 5 and conclude on April 1. Individuals seeking more information or wishing to submit nominations are encouraged to visit the Knox Council website. The Council is looking forward to recognizing and celebrating the efforts of those who have been instrumental in building and uplifting the community through their volunteer work.