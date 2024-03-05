Knight Frank Closes Record $7.1M Deal at Address Beach Residences, Sets New Benchmark

Knight Frank, a renowned global real estate consultancy, has recently clinched a landmark deal, marking a significant milestone in Dubai's thriving real estate sector. This transaction, involving a 4-bedroom unit at the prestigious Address Beach Residences JBR, fetched AED26 million ($7.1 million), setting a new record for secondary sales in the building. Priced at AED7,125 per square foot, it surpassed the previous record for a three-bedroom unit, showcasing the buoyant demand in Dubai's luxury property market.

Breaking New Ground

The sale not only highlights the continuous growth and allure of Dubai's real estate market but also underlines the city's appeal to high-net-worth individuals seeking luxury living spaces. Knight Frank's achievement of securing the highest secondary sale and third highest overall sale in Address Beach Residences underscores the robustness and dynamism of the market. This deal is indicative of the broader trend seen across Dubai, where February 2024 witnessed a 27% surge in sales transactions compared to the previous year, with a significant uptick in luxury property transactions.

Market Dynamics and Trends

February 2024 was a standout month for Dubai's real estate sector, with sales transactions exceeding $10 billion, reflecting a 27% increase year-over-year. The market's strength is further evidenced by the record-breaking sales in January 2024, totaling Dh35.4 billion. The demand for existing properties and off-plan transactions continues to rise, with a notable preference for apartments in prime locations such as Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, and Jumeirah Village Circle. The surge in ultra-luxury sales, exemplified by the Address Beach Residences transaction, points to a growing interest among affluent buyers and investors, driven by Dubai's strategic initiatives like Expo 2020 and the introduction of long-term residency golden visas.

Implications for the Future

This record-setting transaction by Knight Frank at Address Beach Residences JBR not only sets a new benchmark for the building but also for Dubai's luxury real estate segment. It reflects the city's unwavering allure to both domestic and international investors, buoyed by its world-class infrastructure, strategic location, and investor-friendly policies. As Dubai continues to solidify its position as a global real estate hub, the implications for the market's future are vast. With an optimistic outlook from industry experts and a strong pipeline of luxury projects, Dubai's real estate market is poised for sustained growth, attracting a diverse range of investors and residents alike.