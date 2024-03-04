Kirsty Smith: Breaking Barriers as ARA's First Female Design Team Lead and Championing Apprenticeships

In an industry where women are significantly underrepresented, Kirsty Smith's ascent to the position of the first female Design Team Lead at ARA marks a notable advancement in civil engineering. Through a decade of dedication, starting as an apprentice and culminating in a leadership role, Smith has not only shattered glass ceilings but has also become a fervent advocate for apprenticeships, mentoring the next generation within her team.

From Apprentice to Leader

Smith's journey with ARA began 10 years ago as a modern apprentice. Her commitment to professional growth saw her progress to a graduate apprenticeship, through which she earned a first-class honours degree. Today, as the Design Team Lead, she oversees the management of the council's bridge stock, a testament to her expertise and leadership abilities. Her role extends beyond her official duties as she mentors two graduate apprentices and a modern apprentice, guiding them through their learning paths with the same passion that ignited her career.

Championing the Future of Engineering

Recognizing the importance of apprenticeships in fostering industry-ready professionals, Smith has been instrumental in helping five colleagues join the graduate apprenticeship programme at the University of the West of Scotland (UWS). Her efforts extend to outreach activities, including school visits to inspire young people, particularly women, to explore civil engineering as a viable and rewarding career choice. Smith's contributions to promoting apprenticeships and her personal success story led to her being a finalist in the Scottish Apprenticeship Awards, highlighting her impact on the sector and her role as a model for aspiring engineers.

Building a Legacy

ARA's Head of Roads, Kevin Braidwood, lauds Smith as a proactive employee whose initiatives significantly contribute to the business by training staff to meet diverse needs. Her approach to rotating apprentices across different teams echoes the broader industry trend of investing in hands-on learning to develop versatile skill sets. This strategy aligns with insights from Grant Thornton and initiatives by companies like Sheffield Forgemasters, which underscore the value of apprenticeships in building a future-ready workforce.

Kirsty Smith's story is more than a personal triumph; it is a beacon of inspiration for young women and a blueprint for how industries can evolve through inclusive practices and investment in apprenticeships. Her journey from apprentice to leader, underscored by her advocacy for education and mentorship, reflects a growing movement towards nurturing talent directly from within. As Smith continues to pave the way for future engineers, her legacy serves as a reminder of the transformative power of dedication, mentorship, and the pursuit of excellence.