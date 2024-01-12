King’s Somborne Housing Development: A Tussle Between Preservation and Progress

A tussle between progress and preservation has emerged in the quaint village of King’s Somborne, where a proposed housing development at Spencer’s Farm is under scrutiny. The development, if approved by Test Valley Borough Council, could see the construction of 14 new homes, including a mix of custom and first homes. Yet, the proposal has not been without its detractors, leading to a debate that reflects the broader tension between development and conservation in rural areas.

Details of the Proposed Development

The plans submitted by developer Moonriver outline a diverse mix of homes – five three-bedroom, five four-bedroom, and four two-bedroom houses. The proposal also includes an access road, drainage, landscaping, and a footpath and cycle link to Muss Lane. Andy Morris, representing Moonriver, has asserted that the development is in line with the King’s Somborne Neighbourhood Plan and that the site has been thoroughly assessed as suitable for housing.

A Single Voice of Dissent

However, not everyone is in favor of the proposed development. Local resident John Young has raised his voice against the project, citing its potential negative impact on the village’s conservation area. He also expresses concern over the possible increase in traffic collisions due to the village’s narrow roads and changes in speed limits, and the fear of urban sprawl. Young goes on to question the need for custom build homes, suggesting that the focus should be on affordable housing instead. Beyond the community-centric reasons, Young also expresses personal distress over the potential disruption of views from his property, which he argues could affect his health and wellbeing.

Village’s Fate Hangs in Balance

The planning application is now under review, and the council’s decision will have lasting implications for the village. The key question is whether the proposed development strikes the right balance between addressing housing needs and preserving the character and safety of the village. The council’s decision will also set a precedent for future developments in King’s Somborne and other rural areas grappling with similar issues. The planning application can be examined in more detail on Test Valley Borough Council’s online planning portal using the reference 23/03267/OUTS.