Kings Langley’s Rectory Farm Housing Development Appeal: Public Inquiry to Decide

Plans for the construction of 135 homes at Rectory Farm in Kings Langley, initially rejected by Dacorum Borough Council, are back in contention as developers, Cala Homes and Angle Property, have launched an appeal against the council’s decision. The project, if approved, promises to bring significant benefits, including affordable housing and community amenities. However, the fate of the development now rests on a public inquiry process, following objections from local residents and unresolved technical agreements.

Appeal to Secretary of State

In response to the council’s rejection on October 18, the developers took their case to the Secretary of State. The move signifies that the project’s future will be determined through a public inquiry process. This procedure involves the submission of statements and comments by interested parties due by February 12, followed by the submission of inquiry evidence by March 12. The inquiry date has been scheduled for April 9.

Contention Over Green Belt Land

The proposal to construct 135 homes had initially been turned down due to objections from 173 local residents, primarily concerned about its impact on the green belt land. The council cited this negative impact, along with unresolved technical agreements regarding transportation and affordable housing, as reasons for their original rejection.

Development Promises and Local Resistance

The developers argue that the project offers substantial benefits. These include not just affordable housing, with 40 percent of the homes being designated as such, but also community amenities like a café, workshop, orchards, allotments, a repair shed, a cycle hub, and a new country park with play areas. Despite these promises, local opposition remains. The Kings Langley & District Residents Association, led by Gary Ansell, has voiced disappointment with the appeal and is gearing up to actively resist the development, including through fundraising efforts for their campaign.