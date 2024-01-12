en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Kings Langley’s Rectory Farm Housing Development Appeal: Public Inquiry to Decide

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:23 am EST
Kings Langley’s Rectory Farm Housing Development Appeal: Public Inquiry to Decide

Plans for the construction of 135 homes at Rectory Farm in Kings Langley, initially rejected by Dacorum Borough Council, are back in contention as developers, Cala Homes and Angle Property, have launched an appeal against the council’s decision. The project, if approved, promises to bring significant benefits, including affordable housing and community amenities. However, the fate of the development now rests on a public inquiry process, following objections from local residents and unresolved technical agreements.

Appeal to Secretary of State

In response to the council’s rejection on October 18, the developers took their case to the Secretary of State. The move signifies that the project’s future will be determined through a public inquiry process. This procedure involves the submission of statements and comments by interested parties due by February 12, followed by the submission of inquiry evidence by March 12. The inquiry date has been scheduled for April 9.

Contention Over Green Belt Land

The proposal to construct 135 homes had initially been turned down due to objections from 173 local residents, primarily concerned about its impact on the green belt land. The council cited this negative impact, along with unresolved technical agreements regarding transportation and affordable housing, as reasons for their original rejection.

Development Promises and Local Resistance

The developers argue that the project offers substantial benefits. These include not just affordable housing, with 40 percent of the homes being designated as such, but also community amenities like a café, workshop, orchards, allotments, a repair shed, a cycle hub, and a new country park with play areas. Despite these promises, local opposition remains. The Kings Langley & District Residents Association, led by Gary Ansell, has voiced disappointment with the appeal and is gearing up to actively resist the development, including through fundraising efforts for their campaign.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
3 seconds ago
IX Asia Indexes Announces Cryptocurrency Index Updates Reflecting Market Growth
IX Asia Indexes, a leading provider of index services, has revealed the results of its 2023 fourth-quarter review for the ixCrypto Index Series and the second-half yearly review for the IX Digital Asset Industry Index Series. The announcement, which outlined changes to the constituents of the indexes, reflects a growing interest and increase in the
IX Asia Indexes Announces Cryptocurrency Index Updates Reflecting Market Growth
Hidden Love Unearthed in Season 2 of 'Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship!'
2 hours ago
Hidden Love Unearthed in Season 2 of 'Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship!'
Mayor's Choice Awards: Honoring Idaho Falls' Exemplary Citizens
2 hours ago
Mayor's Choice Awards: Honoring Idaho Falls' Exemplary Citizens
New Educational Milestone: Construction Commences on Ballincollig Campus for Le Chéile and Gaelscoil an Chaisleáin
5 mins ago
New Educational Milestone: Construction Commences on Ballincollig Campus for Le Chéile and Gaelscoil an Chaisleáin
Brunei's Prince Mateen to Uphold Royal Traditions in Wedding Ceremony
2 hours ago
Brunei's Prince Mateen to Uphold Royal Traditions in Wedding Ceremony
'Summer House' Season 8: Breakup Drama and New Dynamics
2 hours ago
'Summer House' Season 8: Breakup Drama and New Dynamics
Latest Headlines
World News
UHS's NIHR Achieves Milestone: 250,000 Participants in Medical Research
27 seconds
UHS's NIHR Achieves Milestone: 250,000 Participants in Medical Research
Congress Party Focuses on State Elections as Part of 2024 Election Strategy
1 min
Congress Party Focuses on State Elections as Part of 2024 Election Strategy
Cheltenham Town Gears Up for Challenging Bolton Encounter Post Portsmouth Victory
3 mins
Cheltenham Town Gears Up for Challenging Bolton Encounter Post Portsmouth Victory
Chris Christie Ends Presidential Bid Amid Campaign Struggles
3 mins
Chris Christie Ends Presidential Bid Amid Campaign Struggles
Plateau United Clinches Thrilling Victory Over Rivers United
3 mins
Plateau United Clinches Thrilling Victory Over Rivers United
Karnataka Court Summons 17 BJP Workers Over 2017 Rally: Political Vendetta or Legal Action?
4 mins
Karnataka Court Summons 17 BJP Workers Over 2017 Rally: Political Vendetta or Legal Action?
Triumph on the Court: High School Girls' Basketball Game Results Revealed
4 mins
Triumph on the Court: High School Girls' Basketball Game Results Revealed
With New Tactics, Belsielle Gears Up for a Second Attempt at Tasmania's Mystic Journey Stakes
5 mins
With New Tactics, Belsielle Gears Up for a Second Attempt at Tasmania's Mystic Journey Stakes
Phoenix Triumphs Over L.A. Lakers: Breaking Losing Streak with Stellar Performances
5 mins
Phoenix Triumphs Over L.A. Lakers: Breaking Losing Streak with Stellar Performances
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
13 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
14 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
14 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
15 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
16 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
17 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
17 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
18 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app