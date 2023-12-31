en English
BNN Newsroom

Kings and Grizzlies Clash in Western Conference Face-Off

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:44 am EST
Kings and Grizzlies Clash in Western Conference Face-Off

In a riveting clash of Western Conference playoff hopefuls, the Sacramento Kings squared off against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night. This marked their first meet since January 23 of the previous year—a game that saw the Kings capitalize on the absence of Ja Morant to clinch a 133-100 victory. A stark contrast to the New Year’s Day game earlier that year, where Morant’s 35-point contribution led the Grizzlies to triumph.

De’Aaron Fox vs Ja Morant

Historically, De’Aaron Fox of the Kings often found himself outscored by Morant in their matchups. However, the first five career meetings saw Fox outperform Morant, setting the stage for an intriguing contest. The Kings entered the match riding high on a win against the Atlanta Hawks, where Fox’s 31-point input and Domantas Sabonis’s double-double greatly contributed to the victory.

Lineup Changes on the Horizon?

Despite the win, Kings coach Mike Brown maintained an air of ambiguity regarding potential lineup changes. Stressing the importance of ongoing evaluations, Brown hinted at the possibility of making necessary adjustments. On the other side, the Grizzlies have shown marked improvement since Morant’s return from a 25-game suspension, boasting a 4-2 record in the six games following his comeback.

Morant’s Significant Role in Grizzlies’ Success

Morant’s performance has been nothing short of impressive, averaging 26.8 points in those games, along with his 8.8 assists per game. Marcus Smart spotlighted Morant’s efforts as pivotal to the team’s success. The Grizzlies have upped their game, surpassing 105 points in all six of those games—a notable leap from their earlier season performance.

In other sports news, Connor McDavid powered the Edmonton Oilers to a comeback victory over the Los Angeles Kings. Stoppila Sunzu made a triumphant return to the Zambian squad for the African Cup of Nations. The Orange Bowl saw Georgia overshadow Florida State, with Carson Beck scoring two touchdowns. Aryna Sabalenka expressed readiness for the new tennis season, and South Africa appointed Neil Brand as the captain for their upcoming test tour in New Zealand.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

