Kinghorn Family Home on Sale for £500,000: A Haven of Modern Comfort

A grand family home, nestled in a peaceful cul-de-sac in Kinghorn, Fife, has hit the market, carrying an asking price of £500,000. Erected in 2019 and sprawling over 2,400 square feet, the Oak Street property is a blend of contemporary design and classic comfort.

Design and Interiors

The ground floor of the domicile features a living room, a modern kitchen opening up to the garden through bi-fold doors, a separate dining room, a utility room, and a small washroom. The kitchen, designed for those with a passion for culinary arts, is outfitted with state-of-the-art appliances and offers a seamless transition to the expansive family garden, perfect for alfresco dining or entertaining guests.

Upper Floor Layout

Ascending to the upper floor, one discovers five spacious bedrooms. The master suite boasts an en-suite shower room and a Juliet balcony, offering serene views of the surroundings. The second bedroom, not far behind in luxury, comes with a garden view, a shower room, and built-in wardrobes. The remaining three double bedrooms are well-proportioned and share a family bathroom, ensuring ample space and privacy for all inhabitants.

Outdoor Spaces and Amenities

Outside, the property impresses with a large driveway, providing ample parking space, and a double garage that ensures secure parking and connects to the utility room. The garden, an oasis of tranquility, features a patio and a summer house, offering numerous spots for relaxation and entertainment. The added advantage of nearby woodland access adds a touch of natural charm.

The property is being marketed by Delmor, with the asking price just shy of £500,000. A purchase of this calibre not only ensures a luxurious living space but also a safe investment in a desirable location.

In related news, a holiday flat in Anstruther and a curated list of top properties in Tayside and Fife from 2023 by The Courier’s property writer Jack McKeown have also been highlighted, offering potential buyers a range of options in the region.