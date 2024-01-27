King Charles III Hospitalized After Prostate Surgery, Advocates for Health Awareness.

Britain's King Charles III was said to be "doing well" after undergoing scheduled prostate surgery on Friday, at the same private clinic where his daughter-in-law is recovering from an operation. The 75-year-old monarch, who is also head of state in 14 countries outside the U.K., was seen arriving at the London Clinic, accompanied by his wife, Queen Camilla.

Catherine Princess of Wales, whose husband, Prince William, is Charles's elder son and heir, has spent 11 days at the same hospital after abdominal surgery.

Transparent Approach to Royal Health

In a notable departure from the traditionally secretive nature of royal health matters, the King's diagnosis of an enlarged prostate was made public. The announcement was designed to raise awareness and encourage other men to seek medical attention. The King's openness led to a surge in internet searches for 'enlarged prostate,' resulting in a more than 100% increase in people using the online risk checker for Prostate Cancer U.K.

Queen Camilla's Visit to the Hospital

The Queen Camilla visited King Charles III in the hospital, confirming his good spirits upon leaving. This visit not only indicates familial support but also helps reassure the public about the King's well-being. The surgery, which was announced in advance, is a crucial part of the royal family's effort to encourage other men to have their prostates checked.

Increased Awareness Sparks Surge in Prostate Cancer Risk Checker Usage

Prostate Cancer U.K. reported a more than 100% increase in the use of its online risk checker on Thursday compared to Wednesday following King Charles III's prostate surgery. Ian Eardley, a consultant urological surgeon and national clinical director for NHS England, acknowledged that prostate conditions are, to some extent, an inevitable part of aging for most men. However, he welcomed the increased awareness, believing it would encourage more men to seek help, which is a positive development.