BNN Newsroom

King Charles III Honors Channel Islands’ Individuals Amid Infrastructure Developments

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:59 am EST
King Charles III Honors Channel Islands' Individuals Amid Infrastructure Developments

King Charles III has kicked off the New Year by honoring six distinguished individuals from the Channel Islands, each recognized for their unique contributions to various fields. The honorees include Raymond Evison, Julia Bowditch, Vanessa Wakeford, Kevin Keen, Michael Blackie, and Peter Tabb.

Recognizing Excellence and Service

Raymond Evison, a renowned horticulturist, has been awarded a CBE for his creation of over 200 new species of clematis, demonstrating a profound passion for plant life and a commitment to expanding the world’s floral diversity. Julia Bowditch, an instrumental figure in coordinating the NatWest International Island Games, has been recognized with an MBE, reflecting her dedication to promoting international sportsmanship and fostering community spirit.

Vanessa Wakeford, who has served dutifully at Government House, received the Royal Victorian Silver Medal, a testament to her dedication to public service. Kevin Keen, acknowledged for his work in the business and charity sectors, has been honored with an OBE, showcasing the impact of compassionate entrepreneurship on the community.

Michael Blackie, a key figure in the Jersey Eisteddfod, has been awarded an MBE for his influential role in nurturing local talent and fostering cultural appreciation. Finally, Peter Tabb, for his services to the community, has been honored with a British Empire Medal, underscoring the importance of civic engagement and communal harmony.

Progress in Infrastructure

Meanwhile, in St Helier, Jersey, a significant development project has been greenlit by the island’s Infrastructure Minister. The £120 million project will see the construction of 238 apartments, a 103-room hotel, and several new dining options, including cafes and a restaurant. This venture not only promises to boost the local economy but also to invigorate the community with fresh opportunities and diverse living options.

Societal Engagement and Challenges

On a different note, off-duty firefighters on the island are engaging in a unique fundraising activity. They are offering to drive across the island in exchange for donations, all proceeds going to the Fire Fighters Charity. This initiative exemplifies the spirit of service that characterizes the firefighting community, even during their off-duty hours.

However, despite these positive developments, significant challenges remain. Deputy John Gollop has highlighted the issue of housing affordability, emphasizing that the current housing market prices are beyond the reach of many individuals. This situation underscores the need for policies and initiatives that prioritize affordable housing and ensure that every resident has access to decent, affordable living conditions.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

