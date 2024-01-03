en English
Kimberly Weis Appointed as New Chief Data Officer for North Dakota Information Technology

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:59 pm EST
North Dakota Information Technology (NDIT) has ushered in a new era of data-driven innovation by appointing Kimberly Weis as its new chief data officer. Announced on December 3, Weis’s appointment marks an important shift in NDIT’s strategic focus towards leveraging data more effectively to boost efficiency and enhance stakeholder outcomes.

A Guiding Hand for NDIT’s Data Initiatives

In her new role, Weis will be tasked with steering NDIT’s data-related programs and initiatives towards new heights. Her key responsibilities will include not only driving innovation but also ensuring that data remains a cornerstone in NDIT’s mission to empower, improve, and inspire success across the state. With a background in epidemiology and data analytics and prior roles within the state’s Department of Health and Department of Human Services, Weis is ideally positioned to take on these challenges.

Third in Line, First in Aspirations

Weis fills the shoes left vacant by Ravi Krishnan, who stepped down from the chief data officer’s post at the end of September 2023. She becomes the third person to hold this title at NDIT, a role that was first introduced in a 2018 opinion column by then-chief information officer Shawn Riley. The inaugural chief data officer was Dorman Bazzell, who was succeeded by Krishnan.

Warm Welcome and High Expectations

Responding to Weis’s appointment, NDIT’s current chief information officer, Kuldip Mohanty, expressed his excitement and optimism. He highlighted Weis’s expertise and her passion for deriving insights from data as key factors that would drive her leadership in achieving NDIT’s data-oriented goals. With Weis at the helm of data initiatives, NDIT anticipates a surge of innovation and success in the days to come.

BNN Newsroom
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged.

