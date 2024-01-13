en English
BNN Newsroom

Kimberley Chen Exposes K-Pop’s Beauty Standards: A Tale of Intrusion and Control

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:51 am EST
Kimberley Chen Exposes K-Pop’s Beauty Standards: A Tale of Intrusion and Control

Former JYP Entertainment trainee Kimberley Chen has recently made waves with her candid revelations about the intense pressures and intrusive scrutiny young idols face in the K-Pop industry. In a tell-all interview on The KK Show, Kimberley recounted her early experiences in the cutthroat world of K-Pop, starting with an audition for JYP Entertainment in Singapore when she was a mere ten years old.

Early Auditions and Uncomfortable Questions

According to Kimberley, the company expressed keen interest in her, proposing that she begin training in Korea before puberty. The rationale? It would be easier for the company to control the physical changes that occur during adolescence, such as weight gain and breast development, to align with stringent Korean beauty standards. The intrusive nature of the questions asked during her audition, focusing on her puberty status and potential body changes, raised red flags for Kimberley’s parents.

Protective Parents and Delayed Training

Eager to protect their young daughter, Kimberley’s parents did not allow her to set off for Korea without them. They were particularly concerned about the company’s preoccupation with their daughter’s budding adolescence and the implications it had for her body and self-image. As a result, Kimberley only began her training with JYP at the age of 13. Even then, she trained in America, far from the intense scrutiny of Korea’s entertainment industry, until she was 15.

Shedding Light on K-Pop’s Beauty Standards

Kimberley’s story provides a rare glimpse into the unrelenting pressure and intense scrutiny faced by young idols in the K-Pop industry, particularly concerning body image and beauty standards. Her experiences highlight the extent to which companies will go to control and conform their talents’ appearance to meet an often unrealistic and harmful beauty ideal.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

