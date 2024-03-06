Kilkenny's Jessie Maher Joins Beat 102 103 as New Digital Content Producer

Kilkenny native Jessie Maher has recently embarked on a new journey as the digital content producer for Beat 102 103, a major radio station in the South-East of Ireland. Hailing from Thomastown, Maher brings a wealth of marketing experience to her new role, having honed her skills across Ireland and beyond. After completing her studies in Marketing at Maynooth University and a Masters in Digital Marketing at UCD Smurfit Graduate Business School, Maher explored the globe before settling into her career back home.

From Academia to the Airwaves

Jessie Maher's academic journey laid a strong foundation for her career in marketing. While pursuing her undergraduate and master's degrees, she actively engaged in the industry as a brand ambassador, representing major brands at events nationwide. Her passion for marketing only grew stronger after a three-month stint traveling South-East Asia, fueling her determination to dive back into the field upon her return. The opportunity at Beat 102 103 presented itself as the perfect platform to apply her skills and enthusiasm for marketing in a dynamic and creative setting.

A Passion for Local Media

Maher's connection to Beat 102 103 runs deep, having been a long-time listener of the station alongside her sister during their childhood. Her fond memories of insisting on Beat 102 103 as the soundtrack for family car journeys highlight her personal connection to the brand. This personal affinity combined with her professional expertise positions Maher uniquely to contribute to the station's mission of resonating with and showcasing the South-East of Ireland. Claire Rowe, Beat's Solutions Manager, expressed excitement about Maher's potential to bring fresh, creative ideas to the team, particularly in leveraging social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok to engage with the station's target demographic.

Looking Forward

The addition of Jessie Maher to the Beat 102 103 team marks a significant moment for the station as it continues to adapt to the evolving digital landscape. Maher's background in marketing, coupled with her deep-rooted connection to the station's target audience, promises to bring a fresh perspective to the station's digital content strategy. As she settles into her new role, Maher is poised to leverage her skills and passion to ensure that Beat 102 103 remains a vibrant voice in the South-East, captivating listeners with creative and engaging content.

The journey of Jessie Maher from a marketing student to a digital content producer at one of Ireland's leading radio stations is a testament to the power of passion, experience, and local connection in shaping a successful career. As Maher embarks on this new chapter, her story serves as an inspiration to aspiring marketing professionals and underscores the importance of local media in fostering community and cultural identity.