Kilkenny County Council Launches Grant Scheme for Preserving Archaeological Heritage

In a concerted effort to safeguard and underscore the archaeological heritage of Ireland, the Kilkenny County Council's Heritage Office has launched the 'Community Monuments Grant Scheme 2024'. The initiative is a significant stride towards the conservation and preservation of archaeological sites, inviting applications from interested parties for three varied streams of funding.

Three Streams, One Objective

Recognizing the diverse requirements of archaeological preservation, the grant scheme is divided into three distinct streams. Stream One allocates up to €100,000 for indispensable repairs and capital works essential for monument preservation. Stream Two offers up to €30,000 for the development of Conservation Management Plans and Reports, a critical component of sustaining archaeological sites. Finally, Stream Three commits itself to enhance public access and interpretation of these monuments.

Applying to Preserve the Past

The deadline for submitting completed applications is Thursday, February 1. The Kilkenny County Council's Heritage Office, the primary contact for any queries related to the grant or application process, encourages interested applicants to reach out via phone or email.

Previous Successes and Future Expectations

The grant scheme follows a history of successful archaeological heritage funding in Ireland. In 2008, for instance, an author was awarded a research grant to study the impact of European Union funding on the management of archaeological monuments within England and the Republic of Ireland. With the initiation of the 'Community Monuments Grant Scheme 2024', it is expected that a fresh wave of archaeological conservation projects will surface, further enriching and protecting Ireland's rich and diverse heritage.