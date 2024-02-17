Kilima Cottage: A Hidden Gem in the Wye Valley Up for Auction

In the heart of the Wye Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, a hidden gem awaits its next chapter. Kilima Cottage, a detached and extended character home, is poised to capture the imagination of its new owner. Nestled in Upper Redbrook, a village that epitomizes the picturesque countryside of the Wye Valley, this property offers a unique blend of solitude and history, wrapped in the serene embrace of bracken and woodland. On February 17, 2024, it was announced that this charming four-bedroom stone cottage is set to go under the hammer, presenting a rare opportunity to own a piece of the countryside's heart.

Advertisment

A Glimpse into Kilima Cottage's Past and Potential

Kilima Cottage stands as a testament to time, with its solid stonework and 1930s style facade remaining largely untouched over the years. The cottage's current state presents a canvas for modernization, offering a large hallway reception that leads into a cozy lounge complete with a wood burner. The dining room, kitchen, and bathroom maintain the cottage's historical charm, while three bedrooms and a loft storage area promise ample living space. The property also boasts a level-lawned garden on one side and a sloping garden to the rear, inviting the outdoors in and offering a peaceful retreat from the hustle and bustle of modern life.

The Setting: A Village Steeped in Natural Beauty

Advertisment

Upper Redbrook, the village that Kilima Cottage calls home, is situated in an area renowned for its breathtaking landscapes and tranquility. This Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty has long attracted visitors from around the globe, drawn by its scenic walks, historical landmarks, and the River Wye's meandering path. The cottage's proximity to Monmouth, a historic border town known for its independent schools and vibrant community, adds to its appeal, promising the perfect balance of seclusion and accessibility. For those dreaming of a countryside retreat or considering a holiday let investment, Kilima Cottage offers an unparalleled setting.

Opportunities for the Future

With vacant possession, Kilima Cottage presents a blank slate for those with a vision to breathe new life into its storied walls. The property's need for modernization opens the door to countless possibilities, from creating a bespoke family home to establishing a sought-after holiday rental. Its 2.75-acre plot further enhances its appeal, providing space for expansion, gardening, or simply enjoying the natural splendor of the Wye Valley. As this charming cottage goes up for auction, it stands as a beacon of opportunity, promising not just a home, but a haven for those seeking the tranquility of country living.

In the tale of Kilima Cottage, we find a narrative of potential and promise. This property, with its deep roots in the past and its branches reaching into the future, represents more than just a home. It embodies the allure of the Wye Valley – a place where history, natural beauty, and the prospect of new beginnings converge. As the auction date approaches, Kilima Cottage awaits its next custodian, ready to become the backdrop of new memories and stories yet to be told.