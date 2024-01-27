Kiel Unites Against Right-Wing Extremism: Over 10,000 Protest on Holocaust Remembrance Day

Over 10,000 individuals converged on the historic main square of Kiel, a city in northern Germany, to protest against right-wing extremism and anti-Semitism. This demonstration took place on a significant date, coinciding with the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, a day set aside globally to reflect on the atrocities committed during the Holocaust and the dangers of far-right ideologies. The protest, organized by the German Trade Union Confederation, saw a turnout exceeding the expected numbers, with the police estimating a crowd of 11,500 people.

A Rally for Democracy and Solidarity

The goal of the protest was to promote democracy and solidarity, standing united against any form of extremism. Various speakers, including Kiel's Mayor, Ulf Kämpfer, and the Minister of the Interior, addressed the crowd, underscoring the importance of standing up against fascism. They also highlighted the need to reject Nazi ideology in society, pointing out the significant contributions of people with immigrant backgrounds to German society. Despite the high turnout, the demonstration remained peaceful, albeit causing some traffic disruptions in the area.

Mayor Ulf Kämpfer's Address

In his address, Mayor Ulf Kämpfer emphasized the stability of the current democracy compared to that of a century ago, but also cautioned against complacency. He called for vigilance and proactive action to protect democratic values. His words resonated deeply with the crowd, serving as a reminder of the collective responsibility to prevent the recurrence of the horrors of the past.

Nationwide Protests Against Right-Wing Extremism

This protest was not an isolated event. It was part of a series of rallies and marches taking place around the country, all united by the common goal of combatting right-wing extremism. These demonstrations were triggered by recent revelations about a meeting of radical right-wing groups in Potsdam, attended by members of the AfD, CDU, and the conservative Werteunion. The choice of date for the protest was no coincidence, but a powerful statement reaffirming Germany's commitment to democracy and a defiant stand against the rise of right-wing extremism.