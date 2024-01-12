en English
BNN Newsroom

Kia Motors Continues its Support for Esports, Renews Sponsorship of LEC till 2026

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:38 am EST
Kia Motors Continues its Support for Esports, Renews Sponsorship of LEC till 2026

As the digital clock ticks closer to the launch of the 2024 League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC) Season, Kia Motors has once again solidified its support for the burgeoning realm of esports. In a move that underscores both the exponential growth of esports and its own commitment to the modern digital age, the global mobility brand has renewed its sponsorship of the LEC for the sixth consecutive year, extending the partnership to 2026.

Kia and Esports: A Modern Alliance

League of Legends, a paramount of the Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) genre, has been a leading competitive game since its inception in 2009. The game’s constant evolution in gameplay and storytelling, coupled with its creation of the expansive Runeterra universe, has made it the most watched esport globally. This makes Kia’s sponsorship a strategic alignment with its own brand image and the diverse demographic of the LEC audience.

A Pioneering Commitment to Esports

This continued partnership between Kia and Riot Games, the developer of League of Legends, is seen as a testament to Kia’s investment in esports. It speaks volumes about the company’s forward-thinking approach, contributing to the sustainability and innovation of the LEC. Furthermore, the partnership has allowed Kia to cement its position not only as a supporter of the esports industry but also as a brand that resonates with a younger, digitally-savvy generation.

Anticipation Builds for the 2024 LEC Season

The 2024 LEC Season is slated to kick off on January 13 in Berlin, Germany, with the much-anticipated season finals scheduled for late August in Munich. Kia will also be the presenting partner of three prestigious LEC awards and the trophy ceremony at the season’s end, further enhancing the company’s visibility and integration within the esports community. All eyes are now on the upcoming season, with fans eagerly awaiting the blend of strategic gameplay, captivating storytelling, and high-octane competition that has come to define the LEC.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

