Kharge Defends National Unity Amid Controversial Statement from Party Member Suresh

Parliamentary sessions echoed with resonating voices of national unity as Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge rebuked the divisive rhetoric from his own party member, DK Suresh. Suresh's controversial statement in response to the Union Interim Budget 2024-25—alleging financial neglect by the BJP-led Centre towards South India—sparked heated debate across party lines. His contentious remark, suggesting a potential call for South India's secession, was met with instant backlash, primarily from BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, staunchly accusing the Congress of historically employing a 'Divide and Rule' strategy.

Kharge Champions National Unity

Kharge's intervention in the debate was characterized by a fervent emphasis on national unity. He reaffirmed that from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, India is one and will continue to stand undivided. His stance was a direct response to Suresh's controversial statement and served as a reminder of the vitality of unity in diversity, a core principle underpinning the nation's ethos.

BJP Demands Apology, Action

BJP parliamentarian Piyush Goyal led the outcry against Suresh's statement by demanding an apology from the Congress and action against Suresh. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi echoed this sentiment, criticizing the separatist language used by Suresh.

Suresh Clarifies, Affirms National Identity

Amid the stormy reactions, Suresh took to social media to clarify his intentions. He stated that his objective was not to incite division but to shed light on the perceived injustice in fund allocation by the Centre. His statement concluded with an affirmation of his strong Indian and Kannadiga identity, an attempt to quell the controversy ignited by his initial words.