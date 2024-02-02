Kfar Giladi Evacuation and Hezbollah Threats Amplify Security Crisis in Northern Israel

On the northern edge of Israel, the quiet kibbutz of Kfar Giladi, one of the country's oldest settlements, stands empty. The ongoing threats from the militant group Hezbollah have led to its evacuation, marking a significant escalation in a security crisis that has been simmering since October. Nisan Zeevi, a member of the kibbutz's security squad, likened the situation to the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, underscoring the imminent danger posed by Hezbollah's low-intensity campaign.

Hezbollah's Continuous Assaults

The campaign has comprised more than 600 rocket, drone, and anti-tank missile attacks since Oct. 7, resulting in the tragic loss of six civilians and nine soldiers. Yet, Israel's response has been swift and decisive, eliminating 130 Hezbollah terrorists in retaliatory strikes. The cost to the civilian population has been high, with approximately 80,000 residents from northern Israeli communities being displaced.

The Exodus from Northern Israel

A study from Tel-Hai Academic College revealed that over half of these displaced northern residents are unwilling to return home due to the severe security concerns. The Israeli government has been proactive in addressing these fears. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other cabinet members held meetings with local council heads to discuss the needs of the residents and evacuees. However, these discussions have been overshadowed by Hezbollah's relentless aggression, with another attack on an Israeli air traffic control base following previous assaults earlier in the month.

Diplomatic Efforts and the New Lobby

Diplomatic efforts led by White House envoy Amos Hochstein to negotiate Hezbollah's withdrawal from the border have been described by Zeevi as futile, given Lebanon's status as a failed state. As a response, Zeevi formed Lobby 1701, named after the U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, which has failed to prevent Hezbollah's rearmament and positioning along the border since 2006. This lobby has penned a letter to the U.S. administration, seeking support for Israel's safety and security measures. It argues against relying solely on diplomatic solutions and calls for a buffer zone to neutralize threats from Hezbollah, which is estimated to possess a significant arsenal and a large force of seasoned fighters.