Keynan Middleton Set to Join Cardinals, Strengthening Bullpen

St. Louis Cardinals are reportedly on the cusp of inking a contract with right-handed reliever Keynan Middleton, the finalization of which hinges on a pending physical examination. Middleton, who has ridden the rollercoaster of a fluctuating career, adorned the uniforms of both the White Sox and Yankees last season, during which he significantly revamped his pitching arsenal. With the Cardinals' bullpen trailing at the tail-end in the National League last year, the introduction of Middleton is anticipated to inject a much-needed boost to their relief pitching.

Midleton's Career and Potential

Throughout his career, Middleton has garnered attention for his fastball velocity, and more recently, for the escalating use of his changeup, which has evolved into his most potent pitch. Despite grappling with a series of injuries, including the dreaded Tommy John surgery, Middleton has consistently hinted at his latent potential. This was particularly evident in his last season's performance, which boasted a 3.38 ERA and a whopping 11.37 strikeouts per nine innings pitched.

Off-field Contributions

Off the field, Middleton has carved a reputation for himself as a vocal advocate for social issues. He has tirelessly championed the cause of racial justice and equality, never shying away from voicing his strong opinions. He has also been forthright about his contempt for players embroiled in the sign-stealing scandal, with Carlos Correa bearing the brunt of his disapproval.

Cardinals' Reinforcement

The Cardinals' top ninth-inning options, Ryan Helsley and Giovanny Gallegos, remain with the club. The addition of Middleton, with his high strikeout rate and experience in various relief roles, is expected to fortify the Cardinals bullpen for high leverage opportunities.