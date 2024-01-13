en English
BNN Newsroom

Kevin Regan’s ‘The Irish F1 Show’ Shortlisted for ‘Best Motorsport Podcast’ Award

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:44 am EST
Kevin Regan’s ‘The Irish F1 Show’ Shortlisted for ‘Best Motorsport Podcast’ Award

Kevin Regan’s ‘The Irish F1 Show’, a Formula 1 podcast known for its blend of comedy and insightful discussion, has been shortlisted for the prestigious ‘Best Motorsport Podcast’ award at the Global Sports Podcast Awards 2024. The accolade celebrates innovation and passion in the sports podcasting landscape, and this year, Regan’s homegrown podcast is competing against industry heavyweights including Sky Sports, BBC, and Red Bull.

From Garden Shed to Global Recognition

Co-hosted by Regan and Irish racing driver Barry Rabbitt, ‘The Irish F1 Show’ began in 2022 after discussions with Richard Kearney. It later expanded to include Mike Dermody. The podcast, recorded in a converted garden shed, has gained popularity for its unique approach to F1 discussions, seasoned with a dash of humor. Despite their modest production setup, the team has managed to secure high-profile guests, including broadcaster Lee McKenzie, comedian Conor Moore, and Peter Collins.

Public Support for the Win

Regan, also known for his Carlow GAA podcast ‘The Left Wing Back Podcast’, has extended an open call for public support. The winner of the ‘Best Motorsport Podcast’ will be determined by public votes, a process that Regan believes gives all podcasters an equal chance of winning. Voting is open until January 28th, and the winner will be announced on February 1st. Votes can be cast on the podcast’s social media pages and on the Sport Podcast Group website.

A Testament to Dedication and Passion

Despite the stiff competition, being shortlisted has already surpassed the team’s expectations. Co-host Richard Kearney, a long-time motorsport fan, has showered praise on Regan’s dedication to the project. The recognition is a testament to their passion for sports and storytelling, which resonates deeply with their listeners and the wider podcast community. Whether or not they secure the win, ‘The Irish F1 Show’ has already made its mark as a trailblazer in the motorsport podcast scene.

Salman Khan
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

