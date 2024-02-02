Kevin Quiambao: Staying Grounded Amidst a Surge of Opportunities

UAAP Season 86 MVP Kevin Quiambao is in high demand following his standout performance with Strong Group Athletics in the 33rd Dubai International Basketball Tournament. Despite this, Quiambao remains steadfastly focused on his current commitments, dismissing rumors of a possible transition to the NBA Summer League in New York and naturalization for the United Arab Emirates.

Quiambao's Priorities Amid Speculation

Quiambao's recent achievements have sparked speculation and offers from various quarters. However, he has been clear in his intentions. His immediate attention, he states, is on getting some rest and returning to La Salle. Furthermore, although acknowledging interest from the United Arab Emirates for possible naturalization, his priority remains with Gilas Pilipinas, the Philippine national team.

Gilas Pilipinas: Quiambao's Current Focus

The young athlete's commitment to his country is evident. As part of coach Tim Cone's 12-man pool for the new Gilas roster, Quiambao stands alongside a mix of veteran and new talent. Despite the numerous opportunities knocking on his door, he has expressed gratitude for his place in the national team and readiness to take on whatever role Cone assigns him to help his country in the international arena.

Adapting to International Challenges

Having previously played for Gilas as a cadet and displaying enough versatility to play as a wing, Quiambao is no stranger to the challenges of international competition. He is prepared to adjust his game as needed, highlighting his dedication and adaptability as a player. His focus on his current commitments underscores his passion for the sport and loyalty to his team and country.