Ketamine Treatment Ends Woman’s Lifelong Stutter: A Medical Miracle

A miraculous transformation unfolded in the life of a 60-year-old terminally ill woman from the United States, whose lifelong stutter vanished shortly after being prescribed ketamine for depression. The profound change in her speech took place within a day of consuming a low, medical-grade dose of the drug. This life-altering event has not only opened a new realm of possibilities for her but also prompted a fresh wave of research in the medical community.

A Lifelong Struggle with Stuttering

The woman had been grappling with a stutter since her early childhood. Despite repeated attempts at speech therapy, the improvements were transient at best. Her condition improved dramatically after she began her ketamine treatment at a hospice, where she was residing due to stage four kidney disease and chronic lung disease.

Remarkable Cessation of Stuttering

The cessation of her stutter was so remarkable that her friends and family noticed it immediately. Although her stutter would occasionally reappear, it no longer obstructed her speech. The treatment with ketamine also seemed to alleviate her depression considerably. The exact cause of this relief, however, remains uncertain and could be due to the ketamine treatment, her newfound fluency, or a combination of both.

Potential Role of Dopamine

The precise mechanism by which ketamine relieved her stuttering remains a mystery. One hypothesis suggests that it could involve an increase in dopamine levels, a hormone known to reduce the severity of stammers. This unique case was reported in the Journal of Medical Case Reports, marking it as unprecedented in medical literature. The incident has triggered calls for further research to explore the potential of ketamine in treating other individuals grappling with stutters.

Ketamine: A Drug with Potential

Ketamine, a drug licensed in the UK as an anaesthetic and prescribed off-license as a painkiller, works by blocking the N-methyl-D-aspartate (NDMA) neurotransmitter in the nervous system. Despite its historical reputation as a party drug, recent studies are investigating its therapeutic potential for conditions such as depression and PTSD, given the concerns over its side effects.