Kerry Washington Welcomes New Dog and Celebrates Oprah Winfrey's 70th Birthday

Acclaimed actress Kerry Washington has introduced her newest family member, a distinctive dog named Cinnamon, to her legion of 7.4 million followers on Instagram. The dog, well-known for her golden blonde and brown shaggy fur and a unique case of heterochromia with one blue and one green eye, already seems to have captivated the 'Save the Last Dance' star's heart. The announcement, accompanied by a teary-eyed emoji, has garnered thousands of likes, indicating the shared excitement of Washington's followers over the new addition to her family.

Washington Celebrates Oprah Winfrey's 70th Birthday

Aside from her personal update, Washington took the opportunity to pay homage to the legendary Oprah Winfrey on her 70th birthday. The tribute, shared through her Instagram Stories, lauded Oprah for her wisdom, kindness, and global impact. This celebration of Winfrey's milestone birthday corroborates the deep bond they share, which transcends the boundaries of their professional lives.

'Thicker Than Water': An Insight into Washington's Life

Washington's updates also shed light on her recent book tour for her memoir 'Thicker Than Water.' The book offers readers an intimate look at Washington's life, exploring her childhood traumas, thriving career, and advocacy work. A special mention was made of a cherished photo on the back cover, depicting a young Kerry with her parents, Valerie and Earl Washington. Their influence on her life is a significant theme in the memoir, echoing their respective roles in education and real estate.

Washington's Parents: A Pillar of Strength and Inspiration

The roles of Washington's parents in her life are not to be understated. As prominent figures in the fields of education and real estate, their professional achievements have not only set a benchmark for Washington but also instilled in her the values of hard work and perseverance. Their story is a testament to their integral role in shaping Washington's own journey, from her early life to her current success as an actress, author, and advocate.