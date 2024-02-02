Kerrville, Texas Braces for Astronomical Influx for Solar Eclipse

The small city of Kerrville, Texas, is bracing for an astronomical number of visitors, with estimates projecting an influx of up to 488,000 people, as it prepares to host the total solar eclipse on April 8. The city, with its proximity to the eclipse's centerline and a population of just 25,000, finds itself in the limelight as eclipse enthusiasts from around the globe converge for the celestial spectacle.

A City Transformed

With the Kerrville Eclipse Festival in full swing, the city's Louise Hays Park is set to host the "Dark in the Park" observing event, a highlight of the festival that will be broadcast nationwide on NASA TV. The festival, expected to be the busiest along the eclipse's path of totality, has seen Kerrville transform into a hotspot for astronomers, photographers, and curious onlookers alike.

Dark in the Park and More

The festival's "Dark in the Park" event is a free affair, offering attendees scientific talks, live music, and children's activities. On the other hand, the Kerrville Sports Complex has opened up reservations for a parking-only event, with permits priced at $75 per car. While attendees are advised to bring their water and food, the city has ensured food trucks will be on-site, and eclipse glasses can be purchased for those in need.

Eclipse: A Sight to Behold

The total solar eclipse, a rare and stunning phenomenon, will be visible for 4 minutes and 25 seconds, starting at 13:32 CDT, with partial phases from 12:14 CDT to 14:55 CDT. Photographers will have a designated area to set up their equipment on a first-come, first-serve basis, seizing the opportunity to capture this celestial event. Despite its small size, Kerrville's prime location along the eclipse's path and its proximity to San Antonio make it a unique vantage point for this astronomical event.