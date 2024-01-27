Kerala Governor Granted Z+ Security Amid Standoff with SFI

In a dramatic turn of events in Kollam district, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has been granted Z+ security from the Central Government. This follows a heated confrontation with members of the Students Federation of India (SFI) during a black flag protest. Governor Khan stopped his vehicle to address the protestors, leading to a two-hour standoff that saw him sitting on the roadside demanding an FIR copy from the police.

Accusations Against the Chief Minister

The Governor has been vocal in his criticism of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, accusing him of encouraging lawlessness. Khan alleged that Vijayan exerted influence over the police to protect individuals with criminal cases. The standoff ended only when the authorities presented FIRs against 17 SFI activists. Post-incident, Governor Khan continued his criticism of Vijayan, sparking further tension between the two.

Roots of the Confrontation

The tension between Governor Khan and the Left government is not new. Their disagreements have previously centered around university operations and Khan's refusal to sign certain assembly bills. The recent standoff and subsequent provision of Z+ security for the Governor have only exacerbated the situation.

Z+ Security for the Governor

The Union Home Ministry has extended Z+ security cover to Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the Raj Bhavan. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will now provide this heightened level of security. The Raj Bhavan announced this development via a social media post, bringing to close a dramatic chapter in the district of Kollam.