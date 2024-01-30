Kenya's Kindiki Urges Cross-Border Cooperation to Tackle Security Threats

Kenya's Interior Cabinet Secretary, Kithure Kindiki, has called for enhanced cross-border cooperation within the African region to tackle escalating security threats including terrorism, human trafficking, narcotics trade, and cybercrime. At the conclusion of the two-day Regional Conference of Security and Intelligence Chiefs, known as the Mashariki Cooperation Conference, he advocated for a unified response to these shared threats.

The conference, held in Mombasa, brought together representatives from 15 countries in Greater Eastern Africa, including Kenya, Burundi, Comoros, DRC, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Malawi, Mozambique, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Seychelles, Tanzania, and Uganda. The aim was to discuss and strategize on ways to mitigate the common security challenges that plague the region.

Kindiki underscored the importance of a multi-agency approach to national security. By combining the unique strengths and resources of different agencies, these countries can work towards a common goal. He stressed the necessity for timely intelligence sharing among regional partners to create a collective defense strategy.

Proactive Measures for Security

This strategy, according to Kindiki, would allow the countries to be proactive in addressing both current and future security challenges. It would help in monitoring the region's security situation and predicting potential threats before they escalate.

Through cooperation, Kindiki believes that countries can fully leverage shared resources, make better-informed decisions, and strengthen their capacity to tackle security threats. This collaborative approach is expected to foster synergy and unity among the countries, enabling them to address security concerns more effectively.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua echoed Kindiki's sentiments, emphasizing the need for collaboration among Eastern African States to address security challenges, including organized crimes such as human trafficking, drugs, counterfeit goods, corruption, and wildlife trafficking.