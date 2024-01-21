Kenya's Education Principal Secretary Announces Sh36 Billion School Disbursement

In a move that underscores the government's commitment to education, Belio Kipsang, the Principal Secretary for Early Learning and Basic Education in Kenya, has announced a significant disbursement of Sh36 billion to schools throughout the nation. This allocation, however, comes with a caveat; funds will only be released to schools that have dutifully updated student details into the National Education Management Information System (NEMIS).

Non-compliance Risks Funding

Schools that fail to meet this requirement will not receive funds for the current term. Kipsang, who made the announcement at Ngong Township Primary School in Kajiado County, emphasized the importance of adherence to this directive. His visit to the school was part of a mission to monitor the implementation of the competency-based curriculum, an initiative that he was not alone in overseeing. Joining him were Nancy Macharia, the CEO of the Teachers Service Commission, and Tom Anjere, the Deputy County Commissioner of Kajiado North.

Update Delay Could Cost Schools

Kipsang disclosed that approximately 500 secondary schools have yet to update their student details in NEMIS, which could result in a delay in receiving capitation money. Despite this, he assured that schools would receive the capitation by the end of the week. The allocation is divided between secondary and primary schools, with Sh30 billion earmarked for the former and Sh6 billion for the latter.

Textbook Ratio Improvement and Registration Gap

The government has managed to achieve a near one-to-one textbook per student ratio in most schools and has plans to distribute an additional 13 million textbooks. Despite claims of a 'theoretical' 100 percent transition to secondary schools, the current data paints a different picture, showing only an 83 percent registration rate in NEMIS. On a brighter note, Kajiado County was recognized for its outstanding performance in the previous KCSE exams, and plans are underway to establish more day schools in the county.

Teacher Training and Recruitment

Nancy Macharia announced that 280,000 teachers have been trained for the competency-based curriculum, and preparations are in motion to train more for the Grade Four rollout next year. In addition, there are expectations to recruit an additional 5,000 teachers to aid in the transition to the new curriculum. This announcement signifies both a commitment to improving the quality of education and a recognition of the vital role that teachers play in this process.