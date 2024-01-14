Kenya’s Deputy President Seeks Ouster of Justice Esther Maina Amidst Tensions with Judiciary

In a bold move that underscores the simmering tension between Kenya’s judiciary and the executive branch, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has announced plans to file a petition seeking the removal of Justice Esther Maina from the judiciary.

The Deputy President made his intentions known during a speech in Elgeyo Marakwet, where he accused Justice Maina of misconduct and corruption.

Gachagua’s Accusations Against Justice Maina

Gachagua has accused Justice Maina of unfairly declaring his wealth as proceeds of crime, which he believes was an attempt to smear his reputation. He criticized Justice Maina for denying him a fair hearing and the chance to cross-examine the investigator in his case. His strong accusations stem from a ruling in 2022 where Justice Maina declared Ksh202 million belonging to Gachagua as proceeds of corruption, leading to a court order for him to forfeit the funds. However, Gachagua regained access to his funds after ascending to power with President William Ruto following the 2022 general election.

A Personal Confrontation

Gachagua is not stopping at mere allegations. He specified that on the following Thursday at 2:15 pm, he would personally present the petition to Chief Justice Martha Koome. By making his intentions public, Gachagua is setting the stage for a high-stakes confrontation with the judiciary, a move that could have significant implications for the balance of power in Kenya.

Wider Implications for Judiciary-Executive Relations

The announcement of the petition is more than just a personal feud. It illustrates the ongoing tensions between Kenya’s judiciary and the executive branch. President Ruto has been vocal about his dissatisfaction with the judiciary, especially when it has ruled against his initiatives, accusing it of corruption and pledging to tackle the issue of corrupt officials within the judiciary. As such, Gachagua’s petition could be seen as a manifestation of this broader executive dissatisfaction with the judiciary, potentially setting the stage for further confrontations.