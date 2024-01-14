en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Kenya’s Deputy President Seeks Ouster of Justice Esther Maina Amidst Tensions with Judiciary

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:15 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 10:05 am EST
Kenya’s Deputy President Seeks Ouster of Justice Esther Maina Amidst Tensions with Judiciary

In a bold move that underscores the simmering tension between Kenya’s judiciary and the executive branch, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has announced plans to file a petition seeking the removal of Justice Esther Maina from the judiciary.

The Deputy President made his intentions known during a speech in Elgeyo Marakwet, where he accused Justice Maina of misconduct and corruption.

Gachagua’s Accusations Against Justice Maina

Gachagua has accused Justice Maina of unfairly declaring his wealth as proceeds of crime, which he believes was an attempt to smear his reputation. He criticized Justice Maina for denying him a fair hearing and the chance to cross-examine the investigator in his case. His strong accusations stem from a ruling in 2022 where Justice Maina declared Ksh202 million belonging to Gachagua as proceeds of corruption, leading to a court order for him to forfeit the funds. However, Gachagua regained access to his funds after ascending to power with President William Ruto following the 2022 general election.

A Personal Confrontation

Gachagua is not stopping at mere allegations. He specified that on the following Thursday at 2:15 pm, he would personally present the petition to Chief Justice Martha Koome. By making his intentions public, Gachagua is setting the stage for a high-stakes confrontation with the judiciary, a move that could have significant implications for the balance of power in Kenya.

Wider Implications for Judiciary-Executive Relations

The announcement of the petition is more than just a personal feud. It illustrates the ongoing tensions between Kenya’s judiciary and the executive branch. President Ruto has been vocal about his dissatisfaction with the judiciary, especially when it has ruled against his initiatives, accusing it of corruption and pledging to tackle the issue of corrupt officials within the judiciary. As such, Gachagua’s petition could be seen as a manifestation of this broader executive dissatisfaction with the judiciary, potentially setting the stage for further confrontations.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
1 second ago
Biden's Smoothie Diversion: Yemen Questions Go Unanswered
In an interaction fraught with political implications, President Joe Biden chose a seemingly mundane route to address reporters’ questions about the situation in Yemen. Instead of diving into the complex threads of the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis, Biden offered the journalists a smoothie. This move, simple yet jarring, has set the stage for a
Biden's Smoothie Diversion: Yemen Questions Go Unanswered
Tara Leigh Cobble's 'The Bible Recap' Podcast Tops Apple Podcasts Charts
1 hour ago
Tara Leigh Cobble's 'The Bible Recap' Podcast Tops Apple Podcasts Charts
Rising Costs and Systemic Planning Issues Challenge Housing Sector Amidst Crisis
2 hours ago
Rising Costs and Systemic Planning Issues Challenge Housing Sector Amidst Crisis
Water Quality: The Unsuspected Culprit Behind Skin and Hair Issues
31 mins ago
Water Quality: The Unsuspected Culprit Behind Skin and Hair Issues
African Cup of Nations 2023: A Mosaic of Talent, Technology, and Corporate Sponsorships
37 mins ago
African Cup of Nations 2023: A Mosaic of Talent, Technology, and Corporate Sponsorships
Deutsche Bahn Eyes Channel Tunnel Routes Amid High-Speed Rail Expansion
47 mins ago
Deutsche Bahn Eyes Channel Tunnel Routes Amid High-Speed Rail Expansion
Latest Headlines
World News
Maldives President Asserts Sovereignty Amidst Geopolitical Shifts
3 mins
Maldives President Asserts Sovereignty Amidst Geopolitical Shifts
Trish Cheatham's Remarkable Transformation: A Journey of 80 Pounds and Empowerment
5 mins
Trish Cheatham's Remarkable Transformation: A Journey of 80 Pounds and Empowerment
Dutton Backs Conroy for Dunkley By-Election: Spotlight on Cost of Living Crisis
7 mins
Dutton Backs Conroy for Dunkley By-Election: Spotlight on Cost of Living Crisis
Ivory Coast Triumphs in Africa Cup of Nations Opener: A Look at the Challenges and Road Ahead
8 mins
Ivory Coast Triumphs in Africa Cup of Nations Opener: A Look at the Challenges and Road Ahead
UK Pledges Record Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
8 mins
UK Pledges Record Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
Pro-Palestine Rally in Washington D.C. Marches Towards White House
11 mins
Pro-Palestine Rally in Washington D.C. Marches Towards White House
Beijing Opposes Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election
13 mins
Beijing Opposes Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election
Lai Ching-te's Victory: A Defiance of Beijing, A Potential Shift in Global Dynamics
13 mins
Lai Ching-te's Victory: A Defiance of Beijing, A Potential Shift in Global Dynamics
Imran Khan's PTI Begins Election Campaign With Rally in Karachi sans Iconic 'Bat' Symbol
15 mins
Imran Khan's PTI Begins Election Campaign With Rally in Karachi sans Iconic 'Bat' Symbol
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
19 mins
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
3 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
4 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
4 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
6 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
11 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
11 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
11 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
11 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app